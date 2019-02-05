Menu
Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
San Francisco News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Latest Headlines
College Cheating Scandal: Stanford Students File Class Action Lawsuit
Two Stanford students, who failed to gain entry to their first schools of choice, filed a class action lawsuit in San Francisco Thursday, claiming a nationwide college admission scandal has devalued their future degrees.
Butterball Recalling Turkey Products Due To Salmonella Concerns
Butterball is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to possible salmonella contamination.
Photos
Photos: Indie Rockers Panic! At The Disco Pack Oracle Arena
Las Vegas-based rock band Panic! At the Disco brought their Pray for the Wicked Tour to Oracle Arena in Oakland Tuesday to play for an enthusiastic room packed with fans.
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
Warriors Keep Rockets At Bay Without Durant, 106-104
Without Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors just barely beat the Houston Rockets in an intense rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, 106-104.
Warriors Announce Plans For Oakland Practice Facility After Move To SF
he Golden State Warriors have big plans for their downtown Oakland practice facility after they move to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season, but the plans do not include playing there.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders' Antonio Brown: 'Steeler Nation Is Having A Bad Day Today'
Former Pittsburgh star Antonio Brown couldn't help himself, he felt compelled to take a shot at the Steelers during his introductory news conference with the Oakland Raiders.
De La Fuente: Raiders Will Pay More If Team Stays In Oakland
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority Commissioner and former Oakland City Councilman Ignacio De La Fuente confirmed Wednesday that the deal being considered to allow the Raiders to play at the stadium next year would have the team paying more than it did for the 2018 season.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Tenderloin's 3 Newest Food & Beverage Spots
Interested in checking out the newest food and drink businesses to open in the Tenderloin? From a Chinese-inspired chicken sandwich shop to a zombie-themed tiki bar, read on for the newest spots to land in this area of San Francisco.
Restaurant-Bar Commons Club Opens Inside SoMa's New Virgin Hotel
A sleek new hotel restaurant and bar has opened its doors in SoMa. Called Commons Club, the fresh arrival is located at 250 Fourth St. (between Howard and Folsom streets), on the ground floor of the brand-new, 200-room Virgin Hotel.
Vallejo Gets Its First In-N-Out And 2 More Fresh New Restaurants
Interested in checking out the freshest new eateries in Vallejo? From a deli and bakery to a Vietnamese restaurant, read on to see the newest hot spots to land around town.
New Mediterranean Spot Falafelland Debuts In SoMa
A new Mediterranean spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to SoMa, called Falafelland, is located at 133 Sixth St.
Four Of The Freshest New Businesses Near San Francisco Civic Center
Want to check out the freshest new spots near Civic Center? From poke bowls to power yoga, Burmese salads to brownie sundaes, read on for the four newest businesses to debut in this area of San Francisco.
SoMa's 5 Newest Food & Drink Spots
Interested in exploring the freshest new eateries and drinkeries in SoMa? From bread and dips to sushi to falafel, read on for a rundown of the newest culinary destinations to debut in this part of San Francisco.
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
Southwest Airlines Declares 'Operational Emergency' As Weather, Labor Woes Mount
The nation's largest domestic carrier has seen an unusually high number of planes grounded; bad weather and a labor dispute between the airline and the mechanics' union are to blame.
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
New Observation Deck At SFO Offers Fliers New Views, Breath Of Fresh Air
SFO's new "G Terrace" is an open-air observation deck with room for 89. There are benches, sculptures, a garden and a fascinating view of airport operations as it looks down over the tarmac.
More
CBS Entertainment
Contest
You Could Win A Family Getaway To The Disneyland® Resort!
Haven’t been to the Disneyland® Resort lately? Well, KPIX and KBCW want to send you to The Happiest Place on Earth where you could experience the fun and excitement you’ve been missing.
KPIX 5
On Air
On Air Schedule:
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
KPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
View All Programs
Bracket Challenge
Sponsored By